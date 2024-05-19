DC for ensuring practical steps to render facilities to people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has reiterated for taking practical steps in providing facilities to the people. He informed that departmental performance analysis was being evaluated regarding the implementation of the steps and instructions given by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding implementation of CM's instructions on improved service delivery by vast government departments.

According to the details, the review was attended by DG PHA Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Captain (retd) Shehryar Shirazi and all heads of provincial departments.

During the meeting, the performance of all departments was reviewed.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical steps are being taken to provide facilities to the people. Implementation is being ensured in terms of timely completion of other public welfare projects including Suthra Punjab campaign, low priced bread and pace of various development projects.

He intimated that any kind of negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.