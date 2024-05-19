Open Menu

DC For Ensuring Practical Steps To Render Facilities To People

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 10:50 PM

DC for ensuring practical steps to render facilities to people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has reiterated for taking practical steps in providing facilities to the people. He informed that departmental performance analysis was being evaluated regarding the implementation of the steps and instructions given by the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding implementation of CM's instructions on improved service delivery by vast government departments.

According to the details, the review was attended by DG PHA Ahmad Hasan Ranjha, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Captain (retd) Shehryar Shirazi and all heads of provincial departments.

During the meeting, the performance of all departments was reviewed.

The deputy commissioner on the occasion said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical steps are being taken to provide facilities to the people. Implementation is being ensured in terms of timely completion of other public welfare projects including Suthra Punjab campaign, low priced bread and pace of various development projects.

He intimated that any kind of negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Murree All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

23 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

24 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

24 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

24 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

24 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

24 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

24 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

24 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

24 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan