DC inaugurates wheat harvest campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu inaugurated wheat harvest campaign at a village in the suburbs of Makhdoom Pur Pahoran on Tuesday.

Agriculture officials and a number of farmers attended the formal opening of wheat harvest campaign.

The DC said on the occasion that fourteen wheat procurement centers have been set up in Khanewal, Kabirwala and Jahanian and procurement process would begin from Apr 22 to meet a target of procuring over a million bags of wheat.

Farmers who have cultivated six acre area or more with wheat can apply online for gunny bags till Apr 17 through software application .

Farmers would receive a message on their phone once their request is verified by Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to make them entitled to receive gunny bags.

The DC said that farmers should avoid burning remains of wheat crop after completion of wheat harvest.

