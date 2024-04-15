DC Inspects Rain Drains Of Sirki Road Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad on Monday inspected the rain drain of Sirki Road along with the relevant contractor and issued orders to construct 24 drain holes in the next 7 hours.
He said that due to non-availability of workers, the work was being hampered, additionally, cleaning would be done with heavy machinery at 11 pm because vehicles were parked at these points.
He gave instructions that traffic has been diverted from the road of Bareach Market to Lehri Chowk.
