Open Menu

DC Inspects Rain Drains Of Sirki Road Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 10:40 PM

DC inspects rain drains of Sirki Road Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad bin Asad on Monday inspected the rain drain of Sirki Road along with the relevant contractor and issued orders to construct 24 drain holes in the next 7 hours.

He said that due to non-availability of workers, the work was being hampered, additionally, cleaning would be done with heavy machinery at 11 pm because vehicles were parked at these points.

He gave instructions that traffic has been diverted from the road of Bareach Market to Lehri Chowk.

Related Topics

Quetta Vehicles Road Traffic Market From

Recent Stories

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

2 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

3 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

3 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

4 hours ago
 High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

6 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

7 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

9 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

9 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan