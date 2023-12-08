Open Menu

DC Intensifies Crackdown On Professional Panhandlers, 28 Netted

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 11:50 AM

DC intensifies crackdown on professional panhandlers, 28 netted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon has launched a major crackdown on professional beggars, with the Magistrate Secretariat spearheading the operation.

In swift action, 28 beggars were apprehended from F-6 and F-7 areas and subsequently transferred to the Kohsar police station, Dr Abdullah Tabasum said while talking to APP on Friday.

He said, "This decisive action sends a clear message that the city will not tolerate professional panhandling.

The operation, which is being overseen by Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, is ongoing and promises to significantly reduce the number of beggars on the streets."

While the adult beggars were taken into custody, minor children were sent to the Edhi Center, ensuring their safety and well-being. This two-pronged approach demonstrates the city's commitment to both tackling the issue of professional begging and protecting vulnerable children, he concluded.

