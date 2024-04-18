DC Khanewal leads anti-dengue drive

Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Wasim Hamid Sandhu, conducted a survey of various areas in the city to evaluate the progress of the anti-dengue campaign on Thursday

As per details, DC Khanewal inspected field teams engaged in larval surveillance across different locations and also visited a private college to educate students about anti-dengue measures.

On this occasion, Sandhu urged the implementation of a "zero period" in schools to bolster the campaign's success, emphasizing the crucial role of youth involvement.

The campaign's goal is the complete eradication of the dengue mosquito, he asserted, calling for increased field activities by health department and relevant personnel.

Sandhu stressed the importance of joint efforts in defeating dengue.

DHO Dr. Fazal-ur-Rehman Bilal, Health Officers, and Dengue Focal Person Dr. Hasham Khalid were also present on the occasion.

