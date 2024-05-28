DC Khanewal Visits Field Hospital Amid Measles, Chickenpox Outbreak
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wasim Hamid Sandhu made a surprise visit to the field hospital established in the 3 Kassi area of Tehsil Kabirwala on Tuesday.
According to details, he inspected the treatment of children affected by the measles and chicken-pox outbreak and assessed the facilities available at the field hospital.
Sandhu also engaged with local residents to gather information about the outbreak and the measures taken by the district administration and health department.
During his visit, Sandhu inspected the three special wards established in THQ Hospital Kabirwala, where 30 beds have been allocated for children affected by the outbreak.
Currently, 18 children are receiving treatment in these wards.
On this occasion, Sandhu stated that both the field hospital and THQ Hospital have an adequate stock of all necessary medicines related to the outbreak.
Health department teams are actively identifying affected children by visiting homes, and so far, 500 children have been vaccinated.
He also mentioned that complete facilities for dehydration treatment are available in the hospitals.He appealed to parents to cooperate with the district administration for the treatment of their children and expressed condolences to the parents of deceased children, stating that the district administration shares their grief. Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Mohsin Alam and MS Dr Maisam Bhutta were also present during the visit.
