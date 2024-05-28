Open Menu

DC Khanewal Visits Field Hospital Amid Measles, Chickenpox Outbreak

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM

DC Khanewal visits Field Hospital amid measles, Chickenpox outbreak

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Wasim Hamid Sandhu made a surprise visit to the field hospital established in the 3 Kassi area of Tehsil Kabirwala on Tuesday.

According to details, he inspected the treatment of children affected by the measles and chicken-pox outbreak and assessed the facilities available at the field hospital.

Sandhu also engaged with local residents to gather information about the outbreak and the measures taken by the district administration and health department.

During his visit, Sandhu inspected the three special wards established in THQ Hospital Kabirwala, where 30 beds have been allocated for children affected by the outbreak.

Currently, 18 children are receiving treatment in these wards.

On this occasion, Sandhu stated that both the field hospital and THQ Hospital have an adequate stock of all necessary medicines related to the outbreak.

Health department teams are actively identifying affected children by visiting homes, and so far, 500 children have been vaccinated.

He also mentioned that complete facilities for dehydration treatment are available in the hospitals.He appealed to parents to cooperate with the district administration for the treatment of their children and expressed condolences to the parents of deceased children, stating that the district administration shares their grief. Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala Mohsin Alam and MS Dr Maisam Bhutta were also present during the visit.

APP/aqk/378

Related Topics

Visit Khanewal Kabirwala All

Recent Stories

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

46 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

4 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

4 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

5 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Sun ..

Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show

5 hours ago
 PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in P ..

PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

Spain officially recognizes Palestine today

6 hours ago
 Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with nationa ..

Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan