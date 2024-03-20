Open Menu

DC Mansehra Identifies 5 Kanal Land For Proposed Solid Waste Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DC Mansehra identifies 5 Kanal land for proposed solid waste plant

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansehra Capt. (R) Bilal Shahid Rao Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss the solid waste management issue of the Mansehra city at his office.

Highlighting the Sub-National Governance (SNG) program's efforts, the Deputy Commissioner announced plans for the Waste Recycling Unit project in Mansehra city. This initiative, aimed at revolutionizing waste management, is set to be the city's first of its kind project, boasting innovation, cost effectiveness, and efficiency.

Expressing a vested interest in the project's success, he engaged stakeholders in deliberations regarding its long-term sustainability.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the identification of a 5 kanals site within the premises of the slaughterhouse on Panu Road for the proposed recycling plant. Following this decision, council members visited the designated site to assess its feasibility.

The meeting was attended by the Tehsil Chairman Mansehra Sheikh Muhammad Shafiq, ADC Finance and Planning Sardar Jawad Marwat, AC Mansehra Qurat-ul-Ain, as well as Kashif Ali, the Team Leader of the SNG program, and Dr. Naveed Iftikhar, consultant of FCDO-UK.

