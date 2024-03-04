Open Menu

DC Murree Visits Parhana Village To Review Relief Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 11:24 PM

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday visited Parhana village and reviewed the ongoing relief activities started after the landslide

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday visited Parhana village and reviewed the ongoing relief activities started after the landslide.

He said that after the landslide at Parhana, the administration immediately started the relief activities.

He informed, “I am personally supervising the relief activities and the damage caused by the landslide has been estimated.”

Relief cheques would be distributed among the victims to compensate for the loss, he said adding, total seven houses were damaged by the landslide but, no casualties were reported.

The houses had already been evacuated due to threat of the land sliding, the DC informed.

The work of restoring the road affected by the landslide is in the final stages, Agha Zaheer said adding, the risk of the landslide remains in Murree particularly during heavy rains. The administration was in the field to help the local people, he said.

The DC also distributed blankets and other items among the landslide victims.

Agha Zaheer said that the district administration was trying to provide all possible relief to the victims in this difficult time.

The administration would leave no stone unturned and utilize all resources to provide relief to the victims, he added.

Related Topics

Murree Road All Rains

Recent Stories

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

18 minutes ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

18 minutes ago
 Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.

Tarar urges dialogue over discord in Parliament.

18 minutes ago
 Stock markets waver after Tokyo record

Stock markets waver after Tokyo record

18 minutes ago
 Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized

Eight outlaws held; drugs, weapons seized

18 minutes ago
 ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers ..

ECP accepts Zardari, Achakzai's nomination papers for presidential elections

18 minutes ago
PML-N ready to navigate challenges: Dastgir

PML-N ready to navigate challenges: Dastgir

18 minutes ago
 FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: ..

FTO committed to address complaints of taxpayers: Asif

44 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

44 minutes ago
 WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lif ..

WAPDA wins 20th Mens’ National Classic Power-lifting, Bench Press Championship

44 minutes ago
 Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 20 ..

Workshop to determine NAP for Health Protection 2024-28 starts

44 minutes ago
 DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encro ..

DC Jhang for action against illegal parking, encroachments

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan