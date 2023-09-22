DC orders timely completion of uplift schemes

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered for speeding up construction work on public welfare projects and timely completion of schemes, approved by the divisional development working party

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has ordered for speeding up construction work on public welfare projects and timely completion of schemes, approved by the divisional development working party.

She was presiding over a meeting in this regard, here on Friday.

Director Development Imran Ismat and other officers were present in the meeting.



The committee granted approval for construction of a parking area at Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), installation of tuff-tiles in Jaranwala city and various rural union councils under the Public Health Engineering, PCC [Portland cement concrete] pavements of streets, and rural drainage schemes.

The committee also approved soling roads, drainage, sewerage and tuff-tiles in different areas of the district Chiniot.