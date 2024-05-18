DC Reviews Health Services At BHUs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has said that practical steps were being taken to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people. Basic Health Units (BHUs) provides quality health facilities to the public at the local level he said.
DC expressed these views during his visit to BHU Lehtrar and UC Karor here on Saturday. The DC reviewed availability of medicines, health facilities, staff attendance and the hygienic situation at the BHUs. He also inquired from the patients about the provision of health facilities in the BHU. He directed the BHUs administration to further improve the sanitation situation.
