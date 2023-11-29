DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Wednesday visited Beacon House School in DHA and administered polio vaccine drops to the children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner South Captain (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Wednesday visited Beacon House School in DHA and administered polio vaccine drops to the children.

Earlier on his arrival, the DC South was presented with a bouquet by the school administration.

The school administration also enthusiastically participated in the polio vaccination process.

The DC South also directed the polio team to further improve the anti-polio campaign to get the desired results.