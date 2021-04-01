DDWP approves uplift schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved various uplift schemes worth millions of rupees for the division.

The approval was accorded in the DDWP meeting held here on Thursday with Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Farah Masood in the chair. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Directors of Colleges, Highways, Buildings and Public Health Engineering officers of the four districts.

The schemes include Govt Degree College for Boys Harnoli Mianwali, supply and drainage of the public health engineering department in PP-85, PP-86, PP-82 and PP-88.

The meeting also approved the construction of a road in Qamar Mashani of the highways under the Community Development Programme at an estimated cost of Rs 95 million.

Similarly, 3 schemes of Public Health Engineering worth Rs 91 million were also approved in the Mianwali district.

The schemes of Community Development Program Phase-III were also identified in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed the officers concerned to complete the ongoing projects on time withensuring the quality of work.