Death anniversary of Allama I.I.Kazi to be observed on 15 April

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) 57th Death anniversary of founder Vice Chancellor of the Jamshoro campus, University of Sindh, Allama I.I.Kazi, is going to be observed on 15th April (Monday).

Spokesman of University informed that Prof.(Meritorious) Dr.

Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, will offer Dua- Fateha and laid flower wreath on the occasion of 57th Death Anniversary of Late Allama I.I.Kazi at his tomb.

All Pro Vice Chancellors, Focal persons/ Dean's/Directors/ HoDs/Faculty members/Sectional Heads/Officers /Employees would attend ceremony to take place at 10.00 a.m