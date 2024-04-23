Open Menu

DEC Chairs Meeting Over Vote Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DEC chairs meeting over vote registration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yusuf Majidano presided over a meeting regarding the registration of transgender women's vote was held in his office.

DEO said that eunuchs are a part of our society, steps have been taken by the government for their welfare as well as their vote registration, from which they should get full benefits, he added that in the first phase. Transgenders should get their identity card from NADRA without any fear so that their vote can be registered.

District Election Commissioner asked Kashif, who was elected from Nawabshah to the seat of Khaja Sarai Councilor, to provide assistance in the vote registration of all transgender women in the district to ensure their registration and provide them with rights.

Social welfare officials ,NADRA and other relevant departments presented their suggestions regarding the registration of transgender women. Focal Person Tariq Hussain and Election Commission Masroor Memon attended the meeting.



