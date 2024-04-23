DEC Chairs Meeting Over Vote Registration
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yusuf Majidano presided over a meeting regarding the registration of transgender women's vote was held in his office.
DEO said that eunuchs are a part of our society, steps have been taken by the government for their welfare as well as their vote registration, from which they should get full benefits, he added that in the first phase. Transgenders should get their identity card from NADRA without any fear so that their vote can be registered.
District Election Commissioner asked Kashif, who was elected from Nawabshah to the seat of Khaja Sarai Councilor, to provide assistance in the vote registration of all transgender women in the district to ensure their registration and provide them with rights.
Social welfare officials ,NADRA and other relevant departments presented their suggestions regarding the registration of transgender women. Focal Person Tariq Hussain and Election Commission Masroor Memon attended the meeting.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft1 minute ago
-
IRSA releases 129,800 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Police foils attempt of oil smuggling2 minutes ago
-
Child killed as a pistol goes off accidentally12 minutes ago
-
Pak-Canada bilateral relations stable, excellent: Canadian High Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
RPO decides 3758 appeals of officials in 14 months22 minutes ago
-
Shehryar Gul Memon assumes charge as Deputy Commissioner22 minutes ago
-
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases24 minutes ago
-
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum54 minutes ago
-
Govt focuses on economic stability for country’s development: MNA1 hour ago
-
4 drugs dealers held1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers 133 kg drugs in six operations1 hour ago