- Home
- Pakistan
- Decrease in head race tunnel pressure causes reduction in Neelum Jhelum power generation
Decrease In Head Race Tunnel Pressure Causes Reduction In Neelum Jhelum Power Generation
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Electricity generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station has been restricted to 530 MW due to decrease in Head Race Tunnel pressure on April 03.
This precautionary measure has been taken to observe the behaviour of pressure fluctuation, said a press release. Generation from the power station will be increased gradually after analysis and deliberations with the project consultants.
Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station remained on full generation of 969 MW from March 28, 2024. It is important to note that all possible maintenance has been carried out during the observation.
This maintenance includes cleaning of trash racks installed at the intake gates in the reservoir, flushing of all three de-sanders, flushing of pressure gauge installed at the Power House and inspection of the spiral cases of the generating units.
Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has a tunnel system comprising 51.5 Kilometers. It is prudent to observe and monitor such a vast network.
Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station has so far generated 19.829 billion units of electricity since its commissioning in 2018, while 1.54 billion units since resumption of electricity generation after rehabilitation of Tail Race Tunnel in August last year.
Recent Stories
Expanded, rebranded National Women's One-Day tournament to start tomorrow
President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 188,600 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
River Kabul runs in high flood: FFC3 minutes ago
-
03 including 2 children drown in tributary3 minutes ago
-
Rains may escalate breeding of dengue larvae; DC13 minutes ago
-
Rain-wind/Thunderstorm forecast in various areas of Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
Matric exam papers scheduled for April 18-20 in Chitral canceled23 minutes ago
-
07 hotels seal over selling bread on high prices in Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
789 cops take A list examination for promotion23 minutes ago
-
DC visits special education rehabilitation complex Nawabshah23 minutes ago
-
PR extends Rehman Baba Express stopover at Mirpur Mathelo Station23 minutes ago
-
More rains-wind/thunderstorm forecast33 minutes ago
-
Kundi urges opposition alliance to prioritize dialogue over reservations33 minutes ago