Delegation Of Traders Calls On Balochistan Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 12:10 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The delegation led by President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan, Quetta Rahim Agha on Thursday met Governor Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel.
During the meeting, the problems being faced by the traders, shopkeepers in Balochistan, especially the provincial capital Quetta, were discussed.
The delegation apprised the Governor Balochistan about the increasing rent of various markets in Quetta and the raising incident of robberies due to the absence of street lights on the circular road and other roads and the poor sanitation of the city.
The Governor of Balochistan listened their issues and assured them to provide all possible support for their solution.
