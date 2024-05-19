Open Menu

'Democracy Why And How' Shaheed Bhutto Foundation Hosts Book Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 09:50 PM

'Democracy why and how' Shaheed Bhutto Foundation hosts book launch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Shaheed Bhutto Foundation organized a ceremony of book launching on “Democracy why and how” written by Mohammed Tariq, held on at SZABIST Campus Islamabad. The event provided a platform to raise voice for a solely democratic country.

The CEO of Shaheed Bhutto Foundation Mr. Asif khan addressed the audience that Pakistan People's Party has always supported democracy and taken a stern stand wherever democracy has been endangered. He further emphasized that the book has been written keeping in mind political activists, common people and candidates of elections to know what democracy and good governance is. Salim Safi, a notable journalist, has emphasized every politician and students of political sciences to read the book to enlighten themselves about democracy.

Author Mohammad Tariq also explained the reasons for writing this book is to raise awareness and reveal hidden truths. He emphasized the role of mutual consultancy before taking any decision and explained how newly independent states restore democracy.

Similarly, Farhatullah Babar was of the view that Pakistani citizens had struggled a lot for democracy but never able to attend the status that is necessary for democracy. Many states who gained independence after Pakistan has a more stable democratic set up than Pakistan.

Other notable speakers include Mr. Tayyab Muneer, Mr. Asghar Shahid, Mr. Riffat Zaidi, Mr. Danial Awan, Mr. Zafarullah, Chaudhary Hassan Adeel and Dr.Tahir Malik who shared the same views regarding democracy. They insisted that Pakistan is a victim of hybrid democracy with off and on army intervening in between. It is high time the army realized that from time to time indulging in state matters is weakening democracy. The book launch ended in question answer sessions among speakers, audience and youth with a promise to do each and everything on their behalf to restore democracy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Army Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Safi Same Independence Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

22 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

23 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

23 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

23 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

23 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

23 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

23 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

23 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

23 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan