Dengue Fever Curable: Dr. Zulfiqar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:45 PM
Assistant Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences said on Tuesday that dengue fever is curable and does not spread by touching. Most of the people rush to hospitals because of panic and fear
Talking to APP here on Friday he said that Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. It can cause symptoms such as fever, severe joint and muscle pain, rash, and in some cases, haemorrhaging.
Talking about the preventive measures he said it includes eliminating mosquito breeding sites and using protective clothing and insect repellent. If you suspect dengue, seek medical attention promptly.
To a question, he said that there is no specific treatment to shorten the course of dengue fever.
He said that medications are given to alleviate the signs and symptoms.
He said that in this case bed rest is essential to a speedy recovery and the patient should consume plenty of water, which will help to alleviate the illness
To another question, he suggested that people sleep under mosquito netting or in a room, which has mosquito screens on the windows. Mosquitoes are unlikely to bite in an air-conditioned room and under strong fans. He said that the mosquito coils are also useful to help prevent mosquitoes from entering the room.
He further advised avoiding or reducing outdoor activities during the morning and late afternoon because Aedes mosquitoes are daytime feeders.
