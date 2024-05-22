Deputy Speaker Pays Visit To Iranian CG
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gula Wednesday visited the Iranian Council General, Quetta to condole the demise of late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.
She expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the demise of President and others in a helicopter clash.
She penned a heartfelt tribute in the book of condolence, honoring their memory. The officials of the Council General Iran at Quetta received the Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly.
