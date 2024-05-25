Open Menu

Dera Police Arrest Thief, Recover Valuables, Cash Money

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Dera police arrest thief, recover valuables, cash money

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Dera police, during the operation, apprehended a thief involved in numerous criminal activities and recovered looted valuables and cash money from his possession in the limits of Kirri Khasor police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood, the district police is continuing operations against criminal elements without discrimination.

During the operation, Kirri Khasor police station led by SDPO Paharpur Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Faheem Abbas Khan traced a case of theft and arrested the accused Nizamullah son of Mohibullah resident of Lakki Marwat.

The accused was involved in theft cases and wanted to local police. The police recovered the stolen Datsun VRH-9135, solar plates, 01 converter, 02 batteries and cash money amounting 0. 4 million rupees from his possession.

Police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

