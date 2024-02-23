Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million

The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 5 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban and Kulachi Police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The district police have foiled a smuggling attempt and seized non-custom paid (NCP) items worth over Rs 5 million during the checking of several vehicles here in the limits of Daraban and Kulachi Police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan and in-charge Daraban Check Post Muhammad Shahid, while checking the several vehicles, foiled the smuggling attempt of non-customs paid items and recovered 27 rolls of cloth, 2 inverters, and 4 sacks of different items.

Meanwhile, Police Station Kulachi under the leadership of SDPO Kulachi Circle Sagheer Abbas Gelani along with SHO Yusuf Khan carried out successful operations against smuggling of non-customs paid goods, while checking of various vehicles recovered non-customs paid goods including 111 bundles of tyres, 313 sacks of shopper, 55 bundles of cloth, 20 bundles of spare parts, 50 bundles of cakes, and 06 carton of dry milk.

The value of recovered non-custom paid goods estimated to be around Rs. 5 million.

Police later handed over to the customs authorities for further legal action.