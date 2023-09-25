Open Menu

Dialogue On Women Empowerment Held

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Dialogue on women empowerment held

The Research Society of International Law (RSIL) and the Conflict Law Centre (CLC) organised a roundtable discussion in Islamabad for women in the field of security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The Research Society of International Law (RSIL) and the Conflict Law Centre (CLC) organised a roundtable discussion in Islamabad for women in the field of security.

When we think about national security in Pakistan, the image that most likely comes to mind is men in uniform huddled around a table. talking about clandestine issues of state importance, the speakers said.

However, as the women who participated in this roundtable know, this is only part of the picture, a part definitely maybe quite a large part, but not the whole.

The women who joined the roundtable discussion work on every aspect of national security, not just protection against foreign threats or our disputes with our neighbours, but all stressors which can shake the state from the virtual to the environmental.

They are academics, lawyers, policy analysts, and government officials who have made significant contributions through their research, by influencing policy, and by nurturing a new generation of thinkers through teaching.

Studies on gender and stress have discovered that during prolonged stress, men experience the "fight or flight" mechanism, while women typically tend towards a "friend and befriend" response; there is no better input to the national security field than a natural nurturing and diplomatic response.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Lawyers Women All From Government

Recent Stories

SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines ..

SNGPL finds another 111 illegal connections, fines Rs 2.6mln

3 minutes ago
 Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti ..

Chairman Lahore Board orders action against 'Booti Mafia'

3 minutes ago
 Quran calligraphy exhibition held

Quran calligraphy exhibition held

6 minutes ago
 Decision to auction property of PPP leader default ..

Decision to auction property of PPP leader defaulting Rs 612.6m to LESCO

6 minutes ago
 US to 'evaluate' next steps after French announce ..

US to 'evaluate' next steps after French announce Niger withdrawal: Austin

6 minutes ago
 Court hands over Khawar Maneka to ACE on 1-day tra ..

Court hands over Khawar Maneka to ACE on 1-day transit remand

7 minutes ago
US Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky ..

US Abrams battle tanks arrive in Ukraine, Zelensky says

7 minutes ago
 Mali's junta delays February presidential election

Mali's junta delays February presidential election

7 minutes ago
 Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snow ..

Winter season commences in Kaghan Valley with snowfall

28 minutes ago
 Capital gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration ..

Capital gears up for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations

28 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders s ..

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman orders setting up special cell to reso ..

28 minutes ago
 On Solangi's request, KP CM approves financial ass ..

On Solangi's request, KP CM approves financial assistance for ailing journalist ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan