DIG For Ensuring Foolproof Security On Shab-e- Barat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has put the Larkana police range on high alert while directing all the SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has put the Larkana police range on high alert while directing all the SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the SSPs had been directed to deploy policemen at all the mosques, imambargahs, shrines and graveyards.
He added that the DIG had emphasized taking strict action against aerial firing and the sale as well as the use of fireworks. The spokesman said the district police had been directed to deploy the police at all the entry and exit points of the districts.
The police would also ensure sectarian or religious harmony on the occasion.
Recent Stories
UN condemns 'gross human rights violations' in Israel-Gaza war torn areas
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 26
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. ..
Tree plantation drive launched
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held6 seconds ago
-
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested8 seconds ago
-
Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper7 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC orders to present MPA-elect on Feb 267 minutes ago
-
Quality meal being serves at PSL duty: CPO7 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrests 10 suspects9 minutes ago
-
22.6 Million Dreams Left Unfulfilled. Education is a Right, Not a Privilege: Dr. Shaista Sohail9 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched9 minutes ago
-
Over 160,000 deaths annually linked to tobacco Pakistan: Tanveer Qaimkhani9 minutes ago
-
Dera police seized NCP items worth over Rs. 5 million25 minutes ago
-
PMDC achieves accreditation from WFME25 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures orderd on Shab-e-Bar'at25 minutes ago