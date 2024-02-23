Open Menu

DIG For Ensuring Foolproof Security On Shab-e- Barat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

DIG for ensuring foolproof security on Shab-e- Barat

DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has put the Larkana police range on high alert while directing all the SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) DIG Larkana Aftab Nasir has put the Larkana police range on high alert while directing all the SSPs to ensure safe security on the night of Shab-e-Barat.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the SSPs had been directed to deploy policemen at all the mosques, imambargahs, shrines and graveyards.

He added that the DIG had emphasized taking strict action against aerial firing and the sale as well as the use of fireworks. The spokesman said the district police had been directed to deploy the police at all the entry and exit points of the districts.

The police would also ensure sectarian or religious harmony on the occasion.

