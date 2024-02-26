MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) In the snow-clad Neelum valley of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the electricity supply disrupted by ongoing devastating heavy rains and snowfall has been successfully restored all across the valley and its adjoining areas, official sources said.

"The transmission lines have become fully operational after the power channels for Hamlat, Kundal Shahi, Jhing, and Rehra Power Stations were restored," state Power Development Organization sources told APP here Sunday.

Several feeders and power stations, including 3.0 MW Sharda, 750 KW Kel Margalla, 500 KW Kel, 320 KW Halmat, and 2 MW Kundal Shahi in District Neelum, 14.4 MW Jhing Power Station in District Muzaffarabad, and 3.2 MW Rehra Power Station in District Bagh, the 132 kV Jagran-MZD Transmission Line, and the 33 kV line from Jagran to Kutton, were severely affected during the recent spell of rain and snowfall that hit the region, especially its upper areas.

Despite harsh weather conditions, the PDO engineers and their allied staff worked day and night to repair the damaged power infrastructure and successfully achieved the set targets in a very short period, said the sources.

Managing Director DPO Kh. Masood Qadir, Director O&M Shafiq Ahmed Usmani, Civil Engineer Shuja Ali Khan, Electrical Engineer/Incharge Transmission Line Mahmood Ahmed, and others played a commendable role in the repair and maintenance of power infrastructure in the rainy season when snowfall hit Neelam Valley, the sources added.

APP/ahr/378