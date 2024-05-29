Open Menu

District Coordination Committee Held In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair and MPA Col (Retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi on Wednesday chaired a District Coordination Committee of Jhang to address the pressing needs of the local committee.

According to DC Office, One of the key proposals that emerged from the discussions was the establishment of a medical college in Jhang, a long-standing demand of the local community.

The members of the committee agreed to forward the application to the relevant authorities, underscoring their commitment to improving access to quality healthcare in the region.

The CEO of the education Department briefed the attendees on the ongoing efforts to transform educational institutions into model schools while the Deputy Director of Colleges shared updates on the demand for increased funding to support these initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Muhammad Abu Bakr outlined the mechanisms in place for handling public complaints at the district level, emphasizing the administration's dedication to fostering good governance.

The Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair apprised the participants of the steps taken by the administration to implement the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, further strengthening the collaborative efforts towards the district's progress.

The meeting attended by a host of influential figures, including DPO Muhammad Rashid Hedayat, Ameer Abbas Sial, former Punjab Assembly members Khalid Ghani as well as district administration officials, focused on charting a path for the district's development.

APP/dba/378

