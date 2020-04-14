District price control committee finalizes rates

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh Tuesday said provision of edibles on government rates was responsibility of the state and local administration adding that no one would be allowed to sale edibles at their own rates

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh Tuesday said provision of edibles on government rates was responsibility of the state and local administration adding that no one would be allowed to sale edibles at their own rates.

Chairing a meeting of the District Price control committee the he said that district government was abide by providing maximum market relief to the people adding that for the purpose the quantity, quality and rates of necessities of life were checked on daily basis, said a handout issued here.

The meeting decided the rates of edibles in consultation with the concerned officials and representatives of traders.

According to decided rates the prices of per kilogram Basmati Rice (old) has been decided Rs 135, Basmati Rice (New) Rs 130, Daal Channa Rs 130 and 120, Daal Mong 205, Daal Mash (Washed) Rs 210, Daal Masoor Rs 93-110.

Mutton price Rs 800per kg, Beef Rs 400 per kg, Baisan Rs 130 per kg, Tandoori Roti 100 gram Rs 6 and Simple Naan (100 gram) Rs 10.

Similarly, the prices of White Channa Rs 80-90 per kg, Milk Rs 70 per liter, yogurt Rs 80 per kg while rate of red chili Rs 300, kg.

Abdullah Nasir has directed the Price Control Magistrates to ensure implementation the prices of edibles.