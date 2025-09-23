Open Menu

Distt Admin Holds Workshop On Dengue Prevention, Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:10 AM

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The District Administration and Population Welfare Department of Lower Dir, in line with provincial government directives, organized a one-day workshop on dengue prevention and control at the Population Welfare Office in Balambat.

The workshop aimed to train Family Welfare Assistants on dengue awareness and preventive measures, while also mobilizing communities to adopt effective strategies to curb the spread of the disease.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Niaz Muhammad Afridi attended as chief guest, while District Entomologist Abdul Waris served as the resource person.

He delivered a comprehensive briefing on dengue transmission, prevention, and protective measures, with special emphasis on eliminating mosquito breeding sites during the peak transmission period of September and October.

Participants were also educated on the common symptoms of dengue fever, such as high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and rash, to ensure early detection and timely medical attention.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Afridi stressed that dengue poses a serious public health challenge in Pakistan, requiring not only proper medical care but also preventive strategies, community education, and environmental cleanliness.

District Population Welfare Officer, Kanaan Pasha, underlined the vital role of Family Welfare Assistants in raising awareness through community meetings and local outreach.

He said such initiatives help mobilize the public, encourage safe practices, and reduce the risk of outbreaks.

Pasha expressed gratitude to DHO Dr. Afridi, District Entomologist Abdul Waris, and Superintendent Muhammad Nabi for their technical support and guidance.

He added that strengthening the capacity of the Population Welfare Department staff would further enhance community-based awareness campaigns.

The workshop concluded with a collective pledge to intensify public awareness efforts, promote hygiene practices, and take effective measures to combat dengue fever in Lower Dir.

