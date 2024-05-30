DPM Dar Felicitates Nation On Successful Launching Of PakSat-MM1
Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2024 | 09:37 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the successful launching of Pakistan Multi Mission Communication Satellite (PakSat-MM1)
This historic achievement marks a milestone in our National Space Program, made possible with the invaluable support of our great friend and partner, China. This project exemplifies our strong technological collaboration and enduring friendship with China, the deputy prime minister said in a message.
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan and commend the entire team at Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for their tireless efforts, " he said.
He said the Satellite would deliver high-speed broadband internet, significantly boosting connectivity, especially in underserved areas. Pakistan, he said remained committed to promoting science and technology as key drivers of economic growth and national development.
"This launch demonstrates our resolve to invest in high-tech sectors and develop indigenous capabilities."
As we celebrate this historic achievement, let us look forward to a future where Pakistan continues to excel in science and technology, harnessing the power of connectivity to build a better world for all. May our journey into the stars be ever prosperous and peaceful," the deputy prime minister added.
