DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM Discuss Recent Incidents Of Violence Against Pakistanis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 11:41 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich on Tuesday discussed the recent unfortunate incidents of violence against foreigners, including Pakistanis, in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich on Tuesday discussed the recent unfortunate incidents of violence against foreigners, including Pakistanis, in Kyrgyzstan.

The deputy prime minister expressed the hope that those responsible for the recent acts of violence against Pakistanis in Bishkek would be held to account.

The deputy prime minister and Kyrgyz foreign minister held a detailed meeting, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The deputy prime minister thanked the Kyrgyz government for its swift action to restore normalcy and ensure the well-being of Pakistani students amid the unrest.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister explained the steps taken by the Kyrgyz authorities to restore law and order and reaffirmed the strong commitment to arrest, prosecute and punish the perpetrators of the mob riots.

He reiterated his government's commitment to provide security to all foreigners including Pakistani nationals living in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The two sides reaffirmed the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and the Kyrgyz Republic and their commitment to strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

