DPM Dar, Saudi FM review preparations for Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah on Sunday reviewed preparations for the visit of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud to Pakistan.
Ishaq Dar underlined that the people of Pakistan were eagerly looking forward to the visit of His Royal Highness at a mutually agreed date.
During a telephonic conversation, the two leaders also discussed the robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, exploring various avenues for further strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.
This dialogue underscored the profound and enduring partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
The ministers also discussed the grave situation in Gaza and other pressing regional and global developments of mutual concern.
The two sides reaffirmed their dedication to fostering peace and stability in the region through collaborative efforts and dialogue.
