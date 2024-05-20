Open Menu

DPM Dar Urges Kyrgyz FM To Punish Perpetrators Involved In Attacks On Pakistani Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday urged his Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev to take a swift action against the perpetrators involved in the recent attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday urged his Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev to take a swift action against the perpetrators involved in the recent attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

The Deputy Prime Minister, who arrived here for the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization(SCO), held a meeting with the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister.

The meeting focused on the recent developments in Bishkek and the welfare of Pakistani nationals there.

Recalling their telephonic conversation of yesterday on the same subject, the Deputy Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan’s main concern was the security and well-being of its nationals, especially the students who were primarily affected by the developments of Friday.

He shared the feelings of insecurity and fear among the Pakistani students and requested Foreign Minister Kulubaev to ensure their safety and security. He also requested for holding to account those responsible for the attacks on Pakistani students.

Foreign Minister Kulubaev shared that Kyrgyz government had taken a swift action to restore law and order, and the perpetrators of the mob riots would be punished under the Kyrgyz law.

He reassured the Deputy Prime Minister about the safety and security of Pakistani nationals and full facilitation for safe repatriation of students who wish to return to Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar commended the role of the Kyrgyz government, health department and law enforcement agencies, and thanked Foreign Minister Kulubaev for ensuring the much needed health and security assistance being provided to the Pakistani students. He emphasized that the two countries should maintain close liaison in that regard.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic especially in the domains of energy, connectivity, trade and people-to-people contacts also came under discussion and both dignitaries expressed satisfaction at the progress of established bilateral institutional mechanisms.

