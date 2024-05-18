Open Menu

DPO Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Saturday paid a visit to the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Sargodha Chamber President Sajid Hussain Tarar welcomed him warmly. The visit aimed to expedite mutual cooperation and review suitable security atmosphere for business in Sargodha.

The DPO said that the economy was the backbone of the state and it only can flourish in a peaceful atmosphere.

He also visited the Police Khidmat Markaz on the SCCI premises. He said that he was focusing on community policing to curb crime and protection of the business community was top priority of Sargodha police.

Raja Sohail Amjed, Sohail Alpaa and other officials were present.

