Dr. M. Nauman Aftab elected as new ASA President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Democratic Group secured a victory in the closely contested Academic Staff Association (ASA) elections at Government College University, here on Tuesday.

The election committee, headed by Prof. Dr. Zaheerud Din Khan, announced the results, with Professor Dr. M. Nauman Aftab was elected as the new President with 178 votes. His opponent, Dr. Saima Iram from the Founders Group, received 152 votes.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shazia Bashir congratulated the new President and other elected members.

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Rai was also elected as the General Secretary, Dr. Saima Khan as the Vice President (Arts), Dr.

Shaukat Ali as the Vice President (Science), Dr. Sabahat Zahra Siddiqui as Joint Secretary, and Dr. Memuna G. Shahid as Finance Secretary.

The Executive Members elected from the Science faculty include Dr. Laila Shahzad, Dr. Muhammad Ali, and Dr. Mussafa Butt, while the Arts faculty is represented by Dr. Noor Rehman, M. Azeem Farooqi, and Dr. Ali Raza Elahi.

The vice chancellor expressed confidence that the elected members would work diligently for the betterment of the university. She emphasized that they should all work for the betterment of the institute rather than on their personal interests.