Dr. M. Nauman Aftab Elected As New ASA President
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Democratic Group secured a victory in the closely contested Academic Staff Association (ASA) elections at Government College University, here on Tuesday.
The election committee, headed by Prof. Dr. Zaheerud Din Khan, announced the results, with Professor Dr. M. Nauman Aftab was elected as the new President with 178 votes. His opponent, Dr. Saima Iram from the Founders Group, received 152 votes.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shazia Bashir congratulated the new President and other elected members.
Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Rai was also elected as the General Secretary, Dr. Saima Khan as the Vice President (Arts), Dr.
Shaukat Ali as the Vice President (Science), Dr. Sabahat Zahra Siddiqui as Joint Secretary, and Dr. Memuna G. Shahid as Finance Secretary.
The Executive Members elected from the Science faculty include Dr. Laila Shahzad, Dr. Muhammad Ali, and Dr. Mussafa Butt, while the Arts faculty is represented by Dr. Noor Rehman, M. Azeem Farooqi, and Dr. Ali Raza Elahi.
The vice chancellor expressed confidence that the elected members would work diligently for the betterment of the university. She emphasized that they should all work for the betterment of the institute rather than on their personal interests.
Recent Stories
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
UN health agency chief calls for end to recent Israeli siege of Gaza Hospital
BISE Hyderabad announces results of oriental languages examination
Starc helps Kolkata thrash Hyderabad to reach IPL final
Sindh edu dept launches school enrollment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDMA issues heatwave alert9 seconds ago
-
CMIT playing role for timely completion of public welfare projects: Dostain10 minutes ago
-
PA informed no monitoring team to keep check on corruption in traffic police30 minutes ago
-
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities52 minutes ago
-
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator52 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis59 minutes ago
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..2 hours ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development2 hours ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities2 hours ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 242 hours ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered2 hours ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors3 hours ago