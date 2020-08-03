Drinking water plant installed in Manjikhel

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Drinking Water Filtration Plant has been installed here at Manjhikhel in collaboration with Headquarters FC South and under the supervision of Sector Headquarters to provide clean drinking water to passengers and citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Kabir Afridi, Commanding Officer 24 Sindh Regiment and local journalists were also present.

Residents of the area paid homage to Headquarters FC South, Sector Commander South and District Administration for installing the filtration plant.

Meanwhile, Headquarters FC With the help of Khattak Scout in order to add people to the joys of Eid, rations, Eid gifts, watches and other necessities of life were distributed among the children in different areas of Tank for which the locals and deserving people thanked the Khattak Scouts.