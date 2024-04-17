Drive With Motorcycle Safety Wire: SP
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The city traffic Police have launched a campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles to protect against fatal accidents caused by metal wires.
According to ptv news channel, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Shehzad Khan said that the distribution of safety wires among motorcyclists is being carried out free of charge.
Capital City Police Officer Shehzad Khan highlighted that the installation of safety wires on motorcycles will help save valuable human lives from metal wire accidents.
"Three things are necessary to fix the basic traffic: enforcement, education and road engineering. If these three things are combined and run properly, traffic will always be better", he added.
He emphasized that the distribution of safety wires aims to protect motorcyclists from fatal accidents caused by metal wires.
Additionally, a special awareness campaign is underway to protect citizens from metal wire hazards, he concluded.
Recent Stories
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024
PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry
Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'
Hub rally on April 28
Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP releases Rs 50m for rain-affected districts6 minutes ago
-
No restriction on foreign tourists in KP: DG Tourism6 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers held16 minutes ago
-
CEC Raja leads delegation to study Brazil's EVM system16 minutes ago
-
Coordinated efforts stressed against drug abuse16 minutes ago
-
Bus conductor crushed to death26 minutes ago
-
E-rozgar centers providing top-notch facilities to freelancers36 minutes ago
-
Accountability court summons PPP leaders Arbab, Asma Alamgir36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's oil refineries set to enhance efficiency under Brownfield Refinery Policy46 minutes ago
-
Seven outlaws held, valuable, narcotics, arms recovered46 minutes ago
-
Smuggling of non-custom paid tyres thwarted46 minutes ago
-
CDA to develop number of modern parks in federal capital46 minutes ago