UrduPoint.com

Drug Dealer Held With 24 KG Hashish In Jahanian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Drug dealer held with 24 KG Hashish in Jahanian

A police team arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered 24 kilogram of Hashish from his possession in an operation in Jahanian on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A police team arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered 24 kilogram of Hashish from his possession in an operation in Jahanian on Tuesday.

In response to information conveyed by an informer, Jahanian police started monitoring activities of a notorious drug dealer and arrested him from a picket at Adda Pervaiz Wala.

Police recovered 24 kilogram of Hashish from accused Altaf s/o Shoukat Panwar Rajpoot r/o Chak 19/9R Gharbi.

Police registered case and started investigations.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas congratulated SHO Jahanian and his team on the successful operation and pledged to continue campaign till the elimination of narcotics from society.

Related Topics

Police Jahanian From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to enhance cooperation in IT

38 seconds ago
 PIDE unveils study on 'PIDE Sludge Audit'

PIDE unveils study on 'PIDE Sludge Audit'

39 seconds ago
 Drive against profiteering, hoarding continues

Drive against profiteering, hoarding continues

42 seconds ago
 ECP contradicts statements on delaying foreign fun ..

ECP contradicts statements on delaying foreign funding case hearing

44 seconds ago
 HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer be ..

HCSTSI congratulates newly elected HCCI officer bearers

9 minutes ago
 Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppe ..

Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK abuzz with shoppers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.