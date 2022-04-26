Drug dealer held with 24 KG Hashish in Jahanian

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A police team arrested a notorious drug dealer and recovered 24 kilogram of Hashish from his possession in an operation in Jahanian on Tuesday.

In response to information conveyed by an informer, Jahanian police started monitoring activities of a notorious drug dealer and arrested him from a picket at Adda Pervaiz Wala.

Police recovered 24 kilogram of Hashish from accused Altaf s/o Shoukat Panwar Rajpoot r/o Chak 19/9R Gharbi.

Police registered case and started investigations.

DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas congratulated SHO Jahanian and his team on the successful operation and pledged to continue campaign till the elimination of narcotics from society.