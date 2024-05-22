Dry, Very Hot Weather Forecast For City
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature of 47 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 4
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential go ..
Introducing Infinix GT 20 Pro: The Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG MOBILE Supe ..
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional Director, provincial Ombudsman holds open court to address employee grievances in Sanghar9 minutes ago
-
Health Dept issues guidelines on dengue prevention, fumigation started9 minutes ago
-
Governor KP vows to present province’s development case at every forum9 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Tehran on day-long visit to Iran13 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi bail pleas adjourned until June 417 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise with district administration19 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered19 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's performance in providing cheap essential goods to the people is ..36 minutes ago
-
US believes in supremacy of human rights, stands with Kashmir Cause: Terry Meza49 minutes ago
-
Projector facility launched in schools49 minutes ago
-
6057 power pilferers netted in DG Khan division, Rs 238m recovered49 minutes ago
-
APHC calls on UN to urgently intervene for Kashmir settlement49 minutes ago