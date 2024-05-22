Open Menu

Dry, Very Hot Weather Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast dry and very hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 47 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

