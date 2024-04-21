Dry Weather Likely To Persist In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
While, dust raising wind is predicted in the afternoon.
Mainly, dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
