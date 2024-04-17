Open Menu

E-rozgar Centers Providing Top-notch Facilities To Freelancers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

E-rozgar centers providing top-notch facilities to freelancers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) E-rozgar centers, established by the government, are providing top-notch facilities to freelancers, including high-speed internet, UPS, training centers, individual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for startups.

An official from the Ministry of IT told here Wednesday that this initiative aimed to propel IT exports to a remarkable $10 billion annually.

Through a robust public-private partnership model, these centers are poised to significantly enhance the capacity and income of freelancers, thereby fostering economic growth.

The Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) is tasked with providing freelancers the necessary technical support for these centers.

"We have taken all the necessary steps to bolster the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, utilizing all available platforms to position Pakistan as a leading 'Technology Destination' internationally," he added.

