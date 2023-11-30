ECP Initiates Delivery Of Revised Electoral Rolls For Upcoming Polls
Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has commenced sending out updated electoral rolls to different districts in preparation for the upcoming general elections.
According to an ECP spokesman, the final printing of the updated electoral rolls for the upcoming general elections is currently underway at the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).