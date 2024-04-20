ECP Labels Social Media Letter From NA-8 Bajaur RO As False Propaganda
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a letter circulating on social media, allegedly from the returning officer of NA-8 Bajaur, as fake and a tool for propaganda
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a letter circulating on social media, allegedly from the returning officer of NA-8 Bajaur, as fake and a tool for propaganda.
An ECP spokesperson stated that the respective Returning Officer provided written clarification to the Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Bajaur on April 19,
declaring the letter as fake and advising its dismissal.
The explanatory letter from the Returning Officer was also shared with the media.
Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured the completion of election preparations in NA-8 Bajaur, affirming that voters could freely cast their ballots on Sunday without apprehension.
Recent Stories
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Football: Scottish Cup result
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires
More Stories From Pakistan
-
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner42 minutes ago
-
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute44 minutes ago
-
Book Fair Draws thousands in Hassanabdal, promotes love for reading42 minutes ago
-
Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects2 hours ago
-
Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural exploration2 hours ago
-
Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in last 24 hours: SDMA2 hours ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare system2 hours ago
-
CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities2 hours ago
-
Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods2 hours ago
-
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cinema2 hours ago
-
Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi2 hours ago
-
Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws2 hours ago