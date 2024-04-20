Open Menu

ECP Labels Social Media Letter From NA-8 Bajaur RO As False Propaganda

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 11:28 PM

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a letter circulating on social media, allegedly from the returning officer of NA-8 Bajaur, as fake and a tool for propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted a letter circulating on social media, allegedly from the returning officer of NA-8 Bajaur, as fake and a tool for propaganda.

An ECP spokesperson stated that the respective Returning Officer provided written clarification to the Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Bajaur on April 19,

declaring the letter as fake and advising its dismissal.

The explanatory letter from the Returning Officer was also shared with the media.

Furthermore, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured the completion of election preparations in NA-8 Bajaur, affirming that voters could freely cast their ballots on Sunday without apprehension.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Social Media April Sunday Media From NA-8

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 minutes ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

34 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

25 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

40 minutes ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

42 minutes ago
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

44 minutes ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

44 minutes ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

44 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

44 minutes ago
 Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

44 minutes ago
 Former world number one and two-time major winner ..

Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan