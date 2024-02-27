Open Menu

ECP To Conduct Open Hearing On SIC Reserved Seats Allocation Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:54 AM

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

A designated five-member committee of the ECP is assigned to oversee the SIC case, having already notified Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday opted to hold a public hearing regarding the allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The ECP's full bench is due to address the matter concerning these seats on Tuesday.

The sources revealed that an important hearing took place within the Commission concerning the allocation of specific seats to the SIC.

The ECP had summoned the SIC head in this regard.

According to the reports, the open hearing aims to provide legal clarity to the paused parliamentary process.

In a separate development, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) reiterated its call for the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of failing to ensure transparent and fair elections.

