ECP To Conduct Open Hearing On SIC Reserved Seats Allocation Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:54 AM
A designated five-member committee of the ECP is assigned to oversee the SIC case, having already notified Sahibzada Hamid Raza.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday opted to hold a public hearing regarding the allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
The ECP's full bench is due to address the matter concerning these seats on Tuesday.
The sources revealed that an important hearing took place within the Commission concerning the allocation of specific seats to the SIC.
The ECP had summoned the SIC head in this regard.
According to the reports, the open hearing aims to provide legal clarity to the paused parliamentary process.
A designated five-member committee of the ECP is assigned to oversee the SIC case, having already notified Sahibzada Hamid Raza.
In a separate development, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) reiterated its call for the resignation of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, accusing him of failing to ensure transparent and fair elections.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
Minor killed in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter32 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers held33 minutes ago
-
Seven shops sealed, substandard food items seized33 minutes ago
-
Four injured in road mishap33 minutes ago
-
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today39 minutes ago
-
21 profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Man killed over enmity3 hours ago
-
SP martyred in terrorist attack4 hours ago