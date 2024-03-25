Efforts Underway To Equip The HFH With Modern Facilities; Dr Butt
Published March 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Medical Superintendent (MS)Holy Family Hospital(HFH)Dr Ijaz Butt has said that special measures were being taken to equip the city's HFH with modern facilities.
Talking to APP, he said that the patients and their families would get state-of-the-art facilities after the upgrading of the hospital.
He informed that the provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique had visited the hospital two days ago and directed the contractor to functional the hospital’s operation theatre before Eid Ul Fitr.
He further informed that the work on the ground and first floors of the HFH would be completed by March 31 while the basement and second floor work would be completed in the second phase.
The MS added that after revamping, the HFH would become a state-of-the-art hospital compared to any health facility in the country.
