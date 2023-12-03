Open Menu

Eight Booked For Decanting Illegally

Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 10:31 AM

Eight booked for decanting illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Eight shopkeepers were booked for running illegal business of decanting around the city, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, a team of civil defence checked various shops found that Khalid, Shahid,

Naveed, Abdul Rehman, Shafqat, Shahbaz, Sarfaraz and Naimtullah were illegally refilling LPG gas

cylinders at their shops.

Police concerned have registered cases against the violators.

Related Topics

LPG Business Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

11 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

11 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

11 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

11 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

11 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

12 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

12 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

12 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

12 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan