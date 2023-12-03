Eight booked for decanting illegally

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Eight shopkeepers were booked for running illegal business of decanting around the city, here on Sunday.

According to official sources, a team of civil defence checked various shops found that Khalid, Shahid,

Naveed, Abdul Rehman, Shafqat, Shahbaz, Sarfaraz and Naimtullah were illegally refilling LPG gas

cylinders at their shops.

Police concerned have registered cases against the violators.