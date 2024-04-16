Eight Roti Sellers Arrested For Overcharging
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has said that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, relief is being provided to the public across all four districts through the provision of Roti (bread) and Naan on reduced rates as announced by the CM.
He said that to implement the new prices of Roti and Naan, during the past two days, price Control Magistrates inspected 433 hotels, tandoors, and naan shops across the division, resulting in a total penalty of Rs. 1.7 million for 133 violations, while 8 hotel and tandoor owners were arrested.
Providing further details, he mentioned that during inspections in Sargodha, 225 inspections were conducted, resulting in Rs. 135,000 fine on 69 hotel and tandoor owners for violations, with 7 individuals arrested on the spot. In Khushab, out of 93 inspections, 22 violations were found, resulting in a penalty of Rs.
18,500.
In Mianwali, out of 63 inspections, 11 violations were reported, resulting in a fine of Rs. 11,500. "Meanwhile, in Bhakkar, Price Control Magistrates checked 22 hotels, tandoors and naan shops to ensure compliance with the prescribed prices for bread and naan, leading to 3 violations, with a total fine of Rs. 4,500 and one naan shop owner was arrested.", he added.
The Commissioner further stated that Deputy Commissioners have been directed to mobilize Price Control Magistrates and regularly visit hotels, tandoors, and naan shops to check prices and weights of bread and naan.
He mentioned that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Price Punjab app has been activated, allowing people to lodge complaints against tandoor or hotel owners who increase the prices of roti or naan.
