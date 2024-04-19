Elderly Woman Killed After Tractor-trolley Hits Rickshaw
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) An elderly woman died in a collision between a rickshaw and a speeding tractor-trolley on Friday at Adda Pul-14 in Jahanian.
Ishrat Bibi (60) wife of Muhammad Irfan died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 reached the spot after the accident and shifted the woman’s body to THQ Hospital Jahanian.
Jahanian police also reached the spot and started investigations.
APP/qbs/ifi
