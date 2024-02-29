Election For Speaker, Deputy Speaker Of NA To Be Held On Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 04:24 PM
The National Assembly speaker says the contesting candidates have already submitted their nomination papers with the Secretary National Assembly.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the election for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker National Assembly will be held on Friday through a secret ballot.
He said the contesting candidates have already submitted their nomination papers with the Secretary National Assembly.
The session has now been adjourned to meet again tomorrow at ten in the morning.
The newly elected members of the National Assembly took oath of their office during the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly at the Parliament House in Islamabad today.
Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered the oath.
After oath taking, the Speaker felicitated the newly elected members on their successful election.
Later, the members signed the roll of members now.
