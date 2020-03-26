UrduPoint.com
Eleven New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:02 PM

Eleven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Balochistan

Eleven more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in result of test processes on Thursday and number of affected patients of the virus have been reached to 131 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Eleven more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in result of test processes on Thursday and number of affected patients of the virus have been reached to 131 in Balochistan.

According to Balochistan government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani, so far, a total of 1455 corona virus tests have been done in which 131 cases of test were declared positive in province, while 1159 of them tests have been affirmed negative during test process.

While 131 people of test results are yet to be come, he said saying all patients were shifted to hospital where they were being provided all better treatment facilities for ensuring their early recovery of health.

He said each and every measures are being taken to cope the spread of the outbreak by provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, saying efforts were also underway to provide facilities to underprivileged people in the province during lockdown.

The spokesman said provincial government has planned to seal Marriabad and Hazara town in purpose of preventive measures against the pandemic virus, saying that sub Division Corona Surveillance Committees also established at district level to combat the virus for ensuring safety of public in province.

