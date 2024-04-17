Open Menu

Encroachments: Sargodha Commissioner Suspends 5 MC Officials

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Encroachments: Sargodha commissioner suspends 5 MC officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation (MC) Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has suspended five officials for negligence in performance of their duties, and warned all building inspectors, rent inspectors and accountant to improve their performance in a week.

The commissioner warned that if the situation persisted, the accountant would also be fired.

However, he commended performance of two recovery officials, awarded them appreciation certificates and ordered promotion of one of the officials.

The commissioner was chairing a performance review meeting of all branches of the MC at his office on Wednesday. The MC chief officer presented details of performance of each branch. The chair directed discontinuation of connections for users failing to pay water and sewerage bills, enforcing action against illegal constructions and connections, and filing of cases against them.

He demanded performance report of each building inspector, clarifying that inspectors with deficient performance would also be relieved of their job.

The commissioner ordered launch of an operation against encroachments once again and instructed to set a timeline for removal of cattle pens from the city areas. He said strict enforcement of zero tolerance policy against encroachments on footpaths should be ensured.

Similarly, orders were issued for immediate removal of oblique and unauthorised advertising boards in front of shops. Bhatti ordered immediate stoppage of illegal wall-chalking taking strict action against offenders. He also instructed for strict action against those who broke streets and sidewalks without permission.

In the meeting, the commissioner-cum-administrator ordered to take detailed review of rent recoveries from shops and various leased properties, instructing to take all possible measures to ensure 100pc recovery. He said that a weekly meeting would be held to review performance of the MC officers.

Related Topics

Water Rent Job Sargodha All From

Recent Stories

vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photogr ..

Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design

17 minutes ago
 Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s ec ..

Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms

19 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islama ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad

46 minutes ago
 NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana referen ..

NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference

1 hour ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst chal ..

US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

15 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

15 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

15 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

15 hours ago
 Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan