Ending Deadlock Better For Democratic Norms In Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that if we want a better and democratic Pakistan, we must end the deadlock.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the current deadlock was beneficial to no one, especially when the country was facing multiple challenges.
He said that the current government and his political party, PMLN, were clear that political dialogue was the only way out.
Criticizing the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), he said that Imran Khan should adopt a political approach and agree to engage in talks with other political parties.
"With a non-political and unconstitutional approach, he [Imran Khan] is harming himself, his party, and the country as well," he added.
Rana stressed that political dialogue was the only way forward in a democratic society.
"We [PMLN] believe that a confrontational environment between institutions is not in the national interest.
Good working relations between institutions are in the best national interest," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20 persons injured in deadly road accident in Thatta shifted to LUH3 minutes ago
-
MD PTV inaugurates new HD studio13 minutes ago
-
Four died, six injured as van collides with truck23 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide quality education to special children: Governor Punjab23 minutes ago
-
PUC for action against responsible for burning sacred papers, damaging property in Sargodha33 minutes ago
-
Civil Hospital Quetta treats 28,700 inpatients, 1,264,597 outpatients so far in 202433 minutes ago
-
Hearing of Rs5 billion land scam adjourned to June 1543 minutes ago
-
Muslim Conference AJK holds mammoth rally 'Kashmir Banega Pakistan'53 minutes ago
-
Minor assaulted by mob for alleged theft1 hour ago
-
Use of prohibited net not be allowed in sea: Najmi Alam1 hour ago
-
CDA Chairman sets four-month deadline for sector development projects1 hour ago
-
Governor says Pindi Gehb deserves district status1 hour ago